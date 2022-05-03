Two Dead After Fire Breaks Out At Multi-Family Waterbury Home

Two Connecticut men were killed during an intense fire at a multi-family home.

The fire took place in New Haven County in Waterbury around 3 a.m., Tuesday, May 3 on Arch Street.

According to Waterbury Deputy Fire Chief Kenneth Tamborra, when the first firefighters arrived on the scene the fire was so intense that windows were blowing out of the second floor.

The first victim was found quickly as firefighters advanced to the second floor where the fire was the heaviest, Tamborra said.

The fire quickly advanced to the attic and then to the third floor of the residence, burning so hot at times that firefighters had to back out of the building and let the ladder trucks handle the blaze until the fire died down enough for them to go back inside, he said.

The second victim was found when the fire was out, Tamborra said.

More than 30 firefighters battled the blaze, he added.

The Red Cross was called to offer help to the other residents of the multi-family home.

No firefighters were injured during the blaze.

The residence was severely damaged and might be a total loss, the chief said.

The identities of the two victims have not been released pending notification of family members.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Waterbury Fire Marshal's Office.

