Police Search For Suspect In Fatal Drive-By Shooting

Police are seeking a suspect in Tuesday’s fatal drive-by shooting.

The victim is a 28-year-old man whom police have not identified. The killing happened Tuesday, Nov. 3, on Cherry Street, said Waterbury Police. The shooter fled the scene.

On that day, the victim was driving an Audi on East Main Street at approximately 8 p.m. when he came to a stop at a traffic light near the typically-busy intersection of Cherry Street in Waterbury. A dark-colored SUV reportedly pulled up beside the victim's vehicle and opened fire, police said.

The victim managed to make a right turn onto East Main Street before slamming into the back of a parked car, police said. Detectives suspect that the shooter sped down Baldwin Street and then onto Interstate 84.

Spent bullet casings were allegedly found near the intersection where the shooting took place.

Police hope to confirm the deceased victim's identity via an autopsy in the coming days. Anyone with information pertinent to a police investigation of the killing is asked to contact detectives by calling 203-574-6941 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

