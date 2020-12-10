Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police ID Woman Killed In Route 63 Head-On Collision Sunday, Oct. 11

Kristin Palpini
Police
Police Photo Credit: File

Police have identified the woman who died in a head-on collision Sunday, Oct. 11, on Route 63.

Police said that Carol Gironda, 69, of Naugatuck, died on the scene of the accident at the intersection of Mill and North Church streets in Naugatuck around 3:45 p.m.

The preliminary investigation suggests a head-on collision between a Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Nissan Rogue Gironda was driving, Naugatuck Police said. The cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

The Jeep’s driver, Joie Cascella, 40, of Waterbury, was transported to the hospital for treatment to injuries, police said. Her passenger, Diana Truchsess, 68, of Naugatuck, received “serious” injuries, police said, and was also transported to the hospital.

A part of Route 63 was closed Sunday until around 10 p.m. while police investigated the accident.

No enforcement actions have been taken, police said. The cause of the collision is under investigation and police are asking anyone with information about the accident should contact police at (203) 729-5221.

