Owner Of Waterbury Social Club Gunned Down In Parking Lot, 1 Arrested, Police Say

The owner of a popular Connecticut social club was shot and killed outside his business during an altercation outside the club.

The shooting took place in New Haven County in Waterbury around 11:10 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Salsa Tropical Social Club.

Police responded to the area of the club after receiving a shot fired complaint and located evidence of a crime scene outside in the parking lot, said Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police.

Officers learned that a victim, identified as Dennis Santos, age 51 of Waterbury, was transported to Waterbury Hospital prior to officers arriving on the scene, he said.

Santos later died from his injuries at the hospital, Bessette said.

Investigators determined that an altercation occurred earlier in the parking lot outside of Salsa Tropical Social Club between several individuals and a suspect who was identified as Ramon Rodriguez, age 44, of Waterbury, police said.

Investigators determined that Rodriguez fired gunshots at individuals in the parking lot area at which time Santos was struck and sustained a gunshot wound. There were no other victims located, Bessette said.

Bessette said Rodriguez fled the area following the incident but was located shortly afterward by officers and taken into police custody. A loaded firearm was also recovered by officers at the time.

Rodriguez was charged with:

Murder

Reckless endangerment

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Alteration of a firearm ID mark

Breach of peace

He is currently being held on a $2 million bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

