New Haven Man Wanted For Police Pursuit, Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say

A Connecticut 26-year-old man wanted for allegedly taking police on a pursuit was nabbed at an area mall with a gun, drugs, and counterfeit money.

Kayvon McCoy, of New Haven, was arrested on Tuesday, March 14 after a Milford police officer recognized a vehicle in the parking lot of the Connecticut Post Mall from the pursuit, Milford Police said.

McCoy had an active arrest warrant stemming from the incident. Police initiated a traffic stop and determined that McCoy was the driver of the vehicle.

He was taken into custody on an arrest warrant. The vehicle was unregistered and uninsured, police said.

During an inventory of the car, numerous items of contraband were located inside including:

Bottle of prescription drugs filled with different types of pills, several testing positive for MDMA/Ecstasy

A pink pill bottle with no labeling containing various pills, several testing positive for MDMA/Ecstasy

A black plastic bag containing numerous amounts of counterfeit bills

Loaded revolver

Spent shell casing

During the investigation, it was determined that McCoy was the subject of a criminal protective order, prohibiting him from possessing a firearm, police said.

McCoy was charged with:

Criminal possession of a revolver

Possession of a controlled substance

Illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle

Violation of a protective order

Illegal possession of prescription drugs

Warrant:

Evading responsibility

Failure to renew registration

Mandatory security requirements

Improper use of registration

Failure to drive in the proper lane

He was held on a $25,500 bond.

