Man Killed After Losing Control Of ATV On In Waterbury, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Read More Stories
The area of the fatal crash.
The area of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Google Maps street view

Police have released the identity of a man killed in an ATV crash.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 in Waterbury.

According to Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police, Jose Albino-Mirabal, age 29, of Waterbury was driving an ATV in the area of 21 East Farms St., when he lost control of the vehicle and landed on his head in the roadway.

Albino-Mirabal was transported to Waterbury Hospital where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The accident is under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the CRU unit at (203) 346-3975.

