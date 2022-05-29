Man Flees After Attempting To Break Into ATM In Branford, Police Say

A New England man attempted to flee from police in Connecticut after being caught red-handed attempting to break into an ATM inside an area Dunkin’ location, police announced.

In New Haven County, police responded to Dunkin’ on North Main Road in Branford shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Friday, May 27 when an alarm was activated inside the store.

Upon arrival, officers from the Branford Police Department said that they located a suspect inside the building wearing all black clothes and a black ski mask who proceeded to flee out of a back door to a nearby wooded area.

According to a spokesperson from the department, officers chased the suspect - later identified as Rhode Island resident David Degrasse, age 55 - who was apprehended on Cedar Street.

The investigation determined that Degrasse forcibly entered the store and was attempting to break into the ATM inside before police intervened.

At the scene, Degrasse was busted with used pry bars, several cutting blades, and a reciprocating saw that he used in an attempt to gain entry to the ATM, investigators noted.

Degrasse was charged with:

Burglary;

Possession of burglary tools;

First-degree criminal mischief;

Second-degree criminal mischief;

Interfering with an officer.

He was detained on bond and transported to the New Haven Superior Court for arraignment.

