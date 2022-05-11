Contact Us
New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven
Return to your home site

Menu

New Haven Daily Voice serves Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, Wallingford, Waterbury & West Haven

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: CT Man Found Guilty Of Murdering His Wife
Police & Fire

Man Charged After Fentanyl Seized At Waterbury Home, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A 26-year-old man was charged after police reported a "substantial amount" of fentanyl that was packaged for sale was seized at his Connecticut home. A 26-year-old man was charged after police reported a "substantial amount" of fentanyl that was packaged for sale was seized at his Connecticut home.
A 26-year-old man was charged after police reported a "substantial amount" of fentanyl that was packaged for sale was seized at his Connecticut home. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Stanley Foote Jr. Stanley Foote Jr.
Stanley Foote Jr. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A 26-year-old man was charged after police reported a "substantial amount" of fentanyl that was packaged for sale was seized at his Connecticut home.

Stanley Foote Jr., of Waterbury, was arrested at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, according to Connecticut State Police.

Over the course of an investigation by the Statewide Narcotics Task Force and the Waterbury Police Department in April, authorities discovered the drugs in Foote's residence, police reported. 

Police said Foote was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

He is set to appear in court on Wednesday, May 11, authorities said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.