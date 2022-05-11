Man Charged After Fentanyl Seized At Waterbury Home, Police Say

A 26-year-old man was charged after police reported a "substantial amount" of fentanyl that was packaged for sale was seized at his Connecticut home.

Stanley Foote Jr., of Waterbury, was arrested at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, according to Connecticut State Police.

Over the course of an investigation by the Statewide Narcotics Task Force and the Waterbury Police Department in April, authorities discovered the drugs in Foote's residence, police reported.

Police said Foote was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

He is set to appear in court on Wednesday, May 11, authorities said.

