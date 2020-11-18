Man Arrested For 'Public Indecency' At Target

A Connecticut man was recently arrested at a Target for allegedly exposing himself to young people.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, police were called to the Target at the Post Mall in Milford around 3:40 p.m. for a report of public indecency, police said.

Following an investigation, Milford Police allege a 23-year-old man exposed his genitals to two young victims.

Police located the suspect a short distance away and made the arrest:

William McClain, 23, of Seymour, has been charged with risk of injury, breach of peace, and public indecency, police said.

McClain has a Dec. 28 court date to address the charges.

