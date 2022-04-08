Man Accused Of Invading Milford Home Dressed In Amazon Uniform

A man accused of wearing a fake Amazon delivery uniform during a Connecticut home invasion has been arrested.

The suspect turned himself in to police on Thursday, April 8 for the incident that took place on Monday, Jan. 10 in New Haven County at a home in Milford.

Shane Gordon, age 25, address unknown, was arrested for the crime that took place at 494 Naugatuck Ave., when according to the resident, two men dressed in Amazon delivery uniforms and carrying a package, forced their way into the home when the homeowner opened the door, Milford Police said.

Police did not say if the victim was injured during the incident or if anything had been stolen. They also did not say if the search was still on for the second suspect.

Gordon was processed and charged with:

Home invasion

Robbery

Kidnapping

Assault

Larceny

He was released after posting a $750,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, April 13 in Milford Superior Court.

