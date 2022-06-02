Liquor License Suspended At Meriden Bar After Fight, Gunshots Fired

One person was hospitalized and another suffered thousands of dollars in property damage after gunshots rang out during a bar fight in Connecticut, police said.

In New Haven County, at approximately 1:10 a.m. on Monday, May 30 in Meriden, police received multiple calls about a fight that broke out inside Tequila Galore on North Colony Street.

According to a spokesperson from the Meriden Police Department, while en route to the bar to investigate the fight, additional 911 calls were made regarding shots fired outside the building.

Upon arrival, police said that they found broken glass “and other indicators of a fight” that occurred inside the bar area, including a fresh “blood-like substance,” and several shell casings on nearby Hicks Street.

While at the scene, a victim who suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds also arrived at MidState Medical Center in Meriden, they noted.

Investigators said that a woman inside the bar was walking to her vehicle after the fight broke out, and her vehicle was struck by gunfire, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Following the fight, the state’s Consumer Protection Commission also signed a summary suspension of the liquor permit for Tequila Galore, citing the events on May 30.

Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull also noted that there was also a shooting on Saturday, May 14 outside the bar, and a “large disturbance that resulted in injuries and required 12 officers to disperse the crowd on Saturday, March 12.”

“We expect our permittees to take seriously the responsibility that comes with the privilege of holding a liquor permit,” Seagull said. “It is clear from these repeated events that Tequila Galore is operated in a manner that compromised the health and safety of the public.

“Thank you to the Meriden Police Department for quickly bringing this matter to my attention,” she continued. "Immediate suspension is justified and necessary to prevent further public safety risks at this facility.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fight or shooting has been asked to contact Det. Giannakopoulos at the Meriden Police Department by calling (203) 630-6339.

