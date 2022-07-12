Four Hospitalized After Stabbing Incident At Hamden Home

Four people were hospitalized following a stabbing incident at a Connecticut home.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a stabbing at a home on North Street in Hamden at about 6 p.m. on Monday, July 11, according to the Hamden Police Department.

Police said four occupants of the home were treated at the scene by Hamden Fire Rescue and then taken to the hospital.

Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

