Firefighter Dies After Responding To Early Morning Blaze At North Haven House

A Connecticut firefighter has died from injuries he suffered responding to a house fire early in the morning.

A 46-year-old North Haven firefighter died from injuries he sustained while responding to a blaze at a residence on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26, WTNH reported. The firefighter's name has not been released yet, the news outlet reported.

"He was everybody's friend," North Haven Fire Chief Paul Januszewski said at a news conference. "He was a great person. He was a great family man. He would do anything for anybody."

Multiple agencies have shared their condolences following the news of the firefighter's death.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce that we have learned that a 22 year veteran from the North Haven Fire Department has died in the line of duty at a structure fire in the early morning hours." Naugatuck Professional Firefighters - IAFF Local 1219 said in a Facebook post. "The firefighter was 46, but his name has not yet been released. The prayers of our members go out to the members of the North Haven Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 2987 and the family of the deceased. RIP Brother. Your job is done."

"The Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company sends our thoughts and prayers to the North Haven Fire Department as they mourn the devastating loss of on of their own, who died in the line of duty last evening battling a fire," Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.