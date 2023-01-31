Fire Starter Nabbed On Scene Of New Haven Blaze That Left 20 Homeless, Police Say

A man who allegedly intentionally set a fire at a Connecticut residential dwelling was nabbed by police on the scene of the blaze.

The fire took place in New Haven on. Friday, Jan. 27 at 38 Bishop St.

Upon arrival, New Haven firefighters found heavy smoke emanating from the second floor of the residence. They located a fire in the basement and acted swiftly to extinguish the flames, said Capt. Rose Dell, of the New Haven Police.

No injuries occurred during the fire. The Red Cross provided aid to the 20 residents that were displaced due to smoke and water damage.

Officer Dennis Cole obtained surveillance footage that revealed the cause of the fire: A man using a green lighter to ignite a crate filled with papers. He wore a grey hooded jacket, dark-colored pants, white sneakers, and a black backpack with a Puma logo, Dell said.

While he spoke with residents of the home, Cole spotted the perp nearby, watching the events unfold. He was dressed in the same clothing, carrying the black Puma backpack, Dell added.

Cole detained the suspect and identified him as Ryan Bowser, age 22, of Bridgeport.

Officers searched Bowser and found a green lighter in his pants pocket, Dell said.

Dell said while being detained, Bowser damaged the back seat of the police cruiser and destroyed the dash camera, causing over $1500 in damage.

Bowser was charged with:

Arson

Reckless endangerment

Criminal mischief

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.