Fatal Fall: ID Released Of West Rock Ridge State Park Victim In Hamden

Kathy Reakes
DEEP officials have identified a 25-year-old man killed after falling at West Rock Ridge State Park.
State officials have released the identity of a 25-year-old man who died from a fall at a popular Connecticut state park.

Martin DeJesus Flores, of Woodbridge, California, died in New Haven County around 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at West Rock Ridge State Park in Hamden, said James Fowler, spokesman for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Although a cause of death has not been released, Fowler said at this time it appears that the victim fell and there are no suspicious circumstances. 

The incident remains under investigation.   

