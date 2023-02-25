Contact Us
Fatal Fall: Man, 25, Found Dead At West Rock Ridge State Park In Hamden

A 25-year-old man died after falling at West Rock Ridge State Park.
Officials are investigating after a 25-year-old man was found dead after falling at a popular state park in Connecticut.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at West Rock Ridge State Park in Hamden.

Environmental Conservation Police responded to the park after receiving a report of a fall victim from the  Hamden Police, a spokesman for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said.

After a search, a 25-year-old man was found and was declared dead on the scene, the spokesman said.

EnCon Police are investigating.

The victim's cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, officials said. 

Identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

