Extreme Tree-Hugger Accused Of 'Humping' Nature In Stranger's Backyard

Police arrested a man accused of “humping trees” in a stranger’s backyard.

On Nov. 12 at around 3 p.m., Naugatuck Police responded to a report of an “unknown male in a backyard, half-dressed, humping trees, screaming, and eating branches,” police said.

When police arrived on the scene, High Street, the suspect allegedly ran into a nearby home causing the residents to flee, police said. The suspect came out of the home and was arrested, police said.

During the incident the suspect also allegedly spat at and assaulted police officers, police said.

John Edward Fignar, 36, of Newington, has been charged with criminal trespass (second degree), breach of peace (second degree), and interference with police/resisting arrest as well as an assault, police said.

Fignar was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital for evaluation and was being held on a $25,000 bond, police said.

Fignar had a court date set for Wednesday, Nov. 18 in Waterbury Superior Court.

