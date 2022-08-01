Convicted Felon Nabbed In Attempted Waterbury Home Invasion, Police Say

A convicted felon has been nabbed for attempted armed home invasion while the family was home inside.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m., Sunday, July 31 in Waterbury.

Officers responded to the home that a man was attempting to force entry into a residential home with a firearm while a family was inside, said Lt. Robert Davis, of the Waterbury Police.

During an investigation, officers were able to get a description of the suspect and the vehicle involved, Davis said.

Shortly after, officers located Wayne Early, age 36, of Waterbury, walking back to a disabled motor vehicle fitting the description of the involved car, police said.

A further investigation led officers to confirm the vehicle was involved and Early was the primary suspect, Davis said.

During a search, officers located two firearms and other items of evidentiary value that were involved with the attempted home invasion, he said.

Early was placed under arrest and charged with:

Criminal attempt at home invasion

Four counts of criminal possession of ammunition

Two counts of criminal possession of a pistol or revolver

Two counts of carrying a pistol without a permit

Two counts of illegal sale, transfer, or delivery of a firearm

Three counts of weapons in a motor vehicle

Theft of a firearm

Criminal mischief

Evading responsibility.

"Waterbury Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau continues to investigate this incident and several other similar incidents that have occurred throughout the city," Davis said.

In addition, the department is working to obtain numerous other arrest warrants for Early regarding his involvement in several other armed robbery incidents, police said.

Early is a convicted felon, who has an extensive and lengthy criminal history, Davis added.

Early is being held on a $1 million dollar bond.

