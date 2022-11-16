Brother Of CT Lieutenant Governor Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Guilford Crash

Police in Connecticut have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured the brother of Lieutenant Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, according to WTNH News 8.

New Haven County resident John Bysiewicz, of Brandford, was hit around 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 on the 400 block of Leetes Island Road in Guilford, said Deputy Chief Chris Massey of the Guilford Police.

Bysiewicz sustained severe injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment, WTNH reported.

The driver, later identified by police as 30-year-old R. Neal Stom of Branford, fled in a black 2018 Honda Accord Sport, said Massey.

Stom was later located at his home and arrested for evading responsibility, and serious physical injury, Massey said.

He was released on a $100,000 bond.

The Guilford Police Department is requesting anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have any video surveillance from the area to contact the routine police number 203-453-8061 or the anonymous tip line 203-453-8240.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

To read the entire WTNH story, click here.

