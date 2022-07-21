Alert Issued For Missing Waterbury Teenage Girl, 8-Month-Old

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help locating a 15-year-old girl and her 8-month-old daughter who have been missing for two days.

The Waterbury teen was identified as Domenica Barbecho, and her newborn daughter Valarie Barbecho was last seen leaving her residence around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19.

"It was reported by relatives that Domenica has left the residence in the past with Valarie for several days until returning home," said Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police.

It is believed that Domenica may have taken Valarie to stay with other relatives in the area of Queens, New York, Bessette said.

Domenica is described as light-skinned white/Hispanic, 5-foot-6, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Valarie is described as being a light-skinned white/Hispanic infant weighing 28 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The child was last seen wearing a onesie with giraffes, police said.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.

