Missing Waterbury Teen, Baby Found Safe, Police Say

A missing Connecticut 15-year-old and her 8-month-old have been found safe and returned home after being reported missing for two days.

The Waterbury teen, identified as Domenica Barbecho, and her daughter Valarie Barbecho, were last seen leaving her residence around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19.

A Silver Alert was issued by the Waterbury Police, and within hours the teen and her baby had been located, according to the Waterbury Police.

"It was reported by relatives that Domenica has left the residence in the past with Valarie for several days until returning home," said Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police. \

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.