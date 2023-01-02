45 Years After Disappearance Of Teen, New Haven Police Renew Call For Information

Police have renewed a call for information about a Connecticut man who disappeared shortly after his high school graduation 45 years ago.

Samuel Byrd was last seen in June 1977 after his graduation from Hamden High School, when he was 18 years old, the New Haven Police Department said in an announcement posted on Monday, Jan. 2.

None of the members of his family have heard from him since.

Police believe Byrd may have taken a limo from New Haven to an unknown location, which may have been the airport.

His family told police that Byrd had an interest in traveling to Georgia or Texas.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call police at 203-946-6304 ext. 1314 or call 911.

