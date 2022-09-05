Brothers Killed In Branford Crash Remembered As Inseparable Friends

Two brothers who died last week in a Connecticut crash are being remembered by loved ones as inseparable friends.

The single-vehicle crash happened in New Haven County at about 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, on Hosley Avenue in Branford, police reported.

All three occupants of the vehicle died in the crash.

The driver was identified as 17-year-old Megan Nicole Povilaitis, of East Haven, and the two passengers were identified as Anthony Dudchik, age 19, of East Haddam, and Robert Dudchik, age 22, of East Haven.

A fund has been set up in the Dudchik brothers' memory.

"Robert & Anthony were inseparable brothers who left this world far too soon," the description reads on the SUN Scholars Inc. website. "Robert was a cherished member of the SUN Scholars Inc. community, and always shared his love for his brother. Our hearts go out to the entire Dudchik Family, friends, and other loved ones who knew and loved Robert & Anthony."

According to the site, donated funds will be used to establish a program to provide foster and adoptive youth involved with SUN Scholars the ability to travel, in honor of the dreams Robert pursued during his life.

According to his obituary, Robert worked as a flight attendant for Avelo Airlines, and he had a dream of teaching English in Japan.

Anthony was a freshman at Southern Connecticut State University, his obituary reads. He was also described as a gifted photographer who had a love of anime.

The brothers are survived by their parents, Tom and Nora Dudchik, their obituaries said.

A Mass of Christian Burial for the brothers was scheduled to take place Monday morning, May 9, at St. Joseph's Church in Chester.

