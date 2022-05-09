17-Year-Old Victim Of Branford Crash Remembered As 'Loving, Generous'

A 17-year-old girl who died in a crash last month in Connecticut is being remembered for her kindness and generosity.

Megan Nicole Povilaitis, of East Haven, died in a single-vehicle crash in New Haven County on Hosley Avenue in Branford at about 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, police reported.

All three occupants of the vehicle died in the crash.

Megan was identified as the driver, and the two passengers were identified as 19-year-old Anthony Dudchik, of East Haddam, and 22-year-old Robert Dudchik, of East Haven.

According to her obituary, Megan was born in Meriden and was the daughter of Alfred Povilaitis and Teresa Gagliardi and the sister of David and Ashley Ouimet.

"Megan enjoyed playing tennis, listening to music, skiing and was a talented artist," her obituary reads. "A very loving, generous, and kind soul, she loved helping people. Concerned for the environment, she recycled everything. Megan loved animals and would take in every stray if she could…..and she did!"

Visiting hours are set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 9, at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home.

Relatives and friends can attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, at St. Barnabas Church in North Haven.

