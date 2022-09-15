West Haven Man Admits Trafficking Cocaine Through US Mail

A 35-year-old Connecticut man has admitted to trafficking cocaine through the United States Mail.

Jean Mangual-Castro, of West Haven, pleaded guilty on Monday, Sept. 12, to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Investigators found that Mangual-Castro orchestrated shipments of cocaine from Puerto Rico through the US Mail, Avery said.

Authorities identified a suspicious package that had been delivered to Mangual-Castro's mother's West Haven home and searched the home on Dec. 20, 2021, according to the report.

During the search, authorities reportedly seized the following:

About two kilograms of cocaine

A Rolex watch

Jewelry

About $2,900 in cash

At another location, law enforcement also found about three kilograms of cocaine that had been mailed from Puerto Rico to Connecticut at Mangual-Castro's direction, the US Attorney's Office said.

More than 30 suspicious parcels were found to have been shipped from Puerto Rico to addresses linked to Mangual Castro in Connecticut, Avery reported.

According to the report, Mangual-Castro has been detained since he was arrested on Dec. 20.

His sentencing is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5, Avery said.

