Teen Duo Charged With Making Threats To Waterbury Schools

Two teens have been arrested for making two separate social media threats against two Connecticut Schools.

The threats were made in New Haven County on Monday, Sept. 26, causing the two Waterbury schools to shelter in place and have additional police on campus on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Waterbury Police Lt. Rayn Bessette said the two were arrested for threats that made reference to violence at Crosby High School and the Enlightenment School.

Following an investigation, a 16-year-old suspect was identified and placed under arrest for the school threat referencing Crosby High School and another 16-year-old suspect was identified and placed under arrest for the school threat referencing Enlightenment School, Bessette said.

Both were charged with threatening and breach of peace.

Bessette said the department is continuing to work with the City of Waterbury Board of Education to ensure the safety of all students.

The suspects arrested were not named due to their ages.

