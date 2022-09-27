Pair Of Schools In Waterbury Operating Under Shelter-In-Place Order After Social Media Threat

Two Connecticut schools will be operating in shelter-in-place mode after receiving a social media threat just hours after receiving a bomb threat.

Police are investigating a social media school threat involving the schools in Waterbury: Enlightenment School and Jonathan E. Reed Elementary School on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The threat came just hours after the Enlightenment school was evacuated due to a call-in bomb threat on Monday, Sept. 26, Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police said.

The state police bomb squad swept the school and no explosives were found, police said.

While investigating the bomb threat, the social media threat came to light and as a precaution, both schools will be operating under a shelter-in-place order, he added.

All school activities will also remain indoors on Tuesday, Bessette said.

As an added protection, an added police presence will be at each school to monitor for any signs of threats.

Bessette said the threats remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

