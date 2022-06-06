Teen Charged In Shooting Death Of 15-Year-Old At Hamden Park

A teen suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a 15-year-old Connecticut high school student killed while walking home from school.

New Haven County resident Jenigh Ward, age 18, of Hamden, was arrested Monday, June 6 on multiple charges relating to the homicide of 15-year-old Elijah Gomez, according to Hamden Police.

Ward was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He is being held on $1 million bond ahead of his next court date on Monday, June 13.

Gomez was found shot to death Monday, May 9 near the Farmington Canal Trail and Treadwell Street in Hamden, police said.

The Hamden High School freshman was on his way home when he was killed, according to police.

Several witnesses told investigators they saw three people running from the scene just moments after the shooting took place.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what led up to the killing and determine whether others were involved.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Division at 203-230-4055.

"Although Elijah was young, he was all about family, friends and community," said family friend Ashley Griffin.

Griffin organized a GoFundMe campaign to assist Gomez's family with funeral expenses. The campaign had raised more than $15,000 as of Monday, June 6.

"There are no proper words to describe the pain of his family’s loss," Griffin said.

Gomez was passionate about sports and nature, and spent his time volunteering with Gather New Haven cleaning up trash at parks and building trails in the area, his obituary said.

His murder came less than a week after his 15th birthday.

Friends said it doesn't make any sense why anyone would want to hurt the boy.

"He was a kind, respectful and friendly young person who cared about people," Griffin said. "He was looking forward to completing his goals and to making a difference in his future.

