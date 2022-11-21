Seen Him? Reward Offered For Arrest Of Naugatuck Man Wanted In Baby's Death, Dismemberment

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for the capture of a Connecticut man wanted for allegedly killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body.

The homicide took place in New Haven County in the 100 Block of Millville Ave. in Naugatuck on Friday, Nov. 18.

Christopher Francisquini, age 31, of Naugatuck, whose police say has an extensive criminal history, killed the child, Camilla, and then fled, said the Naugatuck Police.

She was found by a family member around 11:30 a.m. who contacted police, police said.

Naugatuck Police Chief Colin McAllister said during a press conference they believe the baby was killed earlier in the morning.

Police said he has been charged with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a minor.

McAllister said during the press conference that the first officers to arrive found her body dismembered. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

The chief added that following a fight with the baby's mother after the murder had occurred Francisquini took off a court-ordered GPS tracking device and destroyed his cell phone.

“My message to Francisquini is turn yourself in immediately,” McAllister said during the press conference. “We will not rest until we take you into custody. We will be putting forward every effort to locate and apprehend this suspect and bring him to justice. This is an unconscionable act. It is a heinous crime.”

The department is working with state and federal authorities in their attempt to capture him, the chief said.

A man matching his description was seen on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven around 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, police said last week.

A gray Chevrolet Impala matching the description of the car Francisquini was last seen driving was also found by police on I-91 near Exit 8 in New Haven on Friday, police said.

Francisquini has been convicted in the past on assault and drug charges.

A GoFundMe has been set-up to help cover the baby's funeral expenses. So far a little over $2,000 has been raised of a $20,000 goal.

Police are asking anyone who might spot Francisquini to call 911 immediately and to not approach as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221.

