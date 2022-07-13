New Haven Man Admits To Cyberstalking, Threatening Massachusetts Woman

A Connecticut man has admitted to cyberstalking and threatening his ex-girlfriend from Massachusetts after their relationship ended last year, the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts reports.

According to court documents, Marshall Fain, age 31, of New Haven, dated his ex-girlfriend for two years up until their breakup in August 2021.

A month later in September, Fain started sending death threats to his ex-girlfriend and members of her family via email and social media, the office reports. This continued through December.

Some of the messages included phrases like “I’ll kill you” and “You gonna get yours if it’s the last thing I do," the office reports.

Fain even went as far as to use anonymous email addresses to send messages like, “By now you know I don’t give a f*** about my own life so I really don’t mind taking yours,” the office reports. He was arrested and charged on Thursday, Feb. 2.

“The language used by this individual made his intent clear," United States Attorney Rachael Rollins said. "Domestic violence takes many forms. Verbal abuse and threats are one of them and can be precursors to escalated behaviors – like the stalking involved in this case."

Fain has agreed to plead guilty to one count of cyberstalking and one count of transmitting threats through interstate commerce, the office reports.

If convicted, he faces up to seven years combined in prison as well as a $500,000 fine. His plea hearing has yet to be scheduled, the office reports.

