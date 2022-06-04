Meriden Man Accused Of Trafficking Cocaine

A 28-year-old man is facing life in prison for his role in trafficking cocaine from Puerto Rico into Connecticut and distributing it throughout the region, federal officials announced.

In New Haven County, a grand jury indicted Meriden resident Bimael Acevedo-Roman on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

US Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said that in October 2020, the US Postal Inspection Service’s Narcotics and Bulk Cash Trafficking Task Force launched an investigation into a cocaine trafficking operation that was allegedly headed by Acevedo-Roman.

According to prosecutors, the investigation determined that Acevedo-Roman was coordinating the shipment of packages containing kilogram quantities of cocaine from US Post Offices in Puerto Rico to various “drop addresses” in Meriden, New Britain, and Bristol, before shipping cash back to Puerto Rico in exchange.

The packages were picked up from drop-off locations and then delivered to Acevedo-Roman’s Meriden residence, they said.

During the investigation, Avery said that investigators intercepted and seized mail containing more than five kilograms of cocaine and $179,300 in cash. Dozens of other suspicious packages that likely contained cocaine and cash were also identified.

Acevedo-Roman was arrested on Wednesday, May 18, and is currently released on a $100,000 bond. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum term of 10 years and a max of life in prison.

