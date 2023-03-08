Man Wanted For Killing Wife, Injuring Son in Waterbury Commits Suicide, Police Say

A man wanted for killing his wife and injuring his son in Waterbury committed suicide when stopped by police.

New Haven County resident Solomon Roberts Sr., age 44, of Waterbury, died when stopped by Virginia State Police around 11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 7, said Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police.

Catherine Roberts, age 45, and Solomon Roberts Jr., age 19, were shot around 5 a.m., Tuesday, March 7 at 100 Mark Lane in Waterbury, Bessette said.

Catherine Roberts died from her injuries, and her son, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A few hours later, Sgt. Brent Coffey of the Virginia State Police said officers spotted Roberts driving a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander in Rockingham County on I-81.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and attempted to communicate with Roberts, Coffey said.

As they approached the vehicle, they heard the sound of a single gunshot coming from inside. An investigation confirmed Roberts had fired a single round and died from the injury almost immediately. A firearm was recovered inside the vehicle, Coffey said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203- 755-1234.

