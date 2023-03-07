Double Shooting: 1 Killed, 1 Injured In Waterbury

Police in Connecticut are searching for the suspect in a double shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

The incident took place in New Haven County around 5 a.m., Tuesday, March 7 at 100 Mark Lane in Waterbury.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene and the other victim was transported to a local hospital and is considered to be in stable condition, said Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police.

The suspect involved had left the scene prior to police arrival, Bessette said.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident and all involved parties were known to each other," Bessette added.

WPD Major Crimes detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203- 755-1234.

