Kayaker Dies After Overturning In Lake Quonnipaug In Guilford

A missing kayaker died after his vessel capsized while he was reaching for a lost paddle, authorities said.

The incident took place in New Haven County in Guilford on Quonnipaug Lake on Sunday, May 23.

The missing paddler, an adult male, was recovered from the water by the Guilford Dive Team and CPR was administered, said Will Healey, spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The man was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Healey said.

Identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The man was not wearing a life jacket. His kayak capsized while he was attempting to recover a lost paddle, Healey said.

The Guilford police and fire departments, as well as the Branford Fire, assisted in the effort.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

