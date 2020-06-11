COVID-19: CT Rolls Back Economy Starting Today

Many Connecticut businesses will step backward due to mounting COVID-19 cases in the state, reverting from Phase 3 to Phase 2 reopening guidelines per an order issued by Governor Ned Lamont.

The changes go into effect Friday, Nov. 6.

A month after loosening COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and event venues, Lamont tightened restrictions on certain businesses in an executive order issued on Monday, Nov. 2.

Since Oct. 8, restaurants have been allowed to seat 75 percent of their building's capacity. Now, they will only be permitted to allow 50 percent and must halt in-house dining by 9:30 p.m. (delivery and take out services can still continue after curfew).

No more than eight diners will be permitted to sit at a restaurant table at one time, per Phase 2 guidelines.

Hair and nail salons, designated as "personal services" per the state's Department of Economic and Community Development's Coronavirus Business recovery plan, can only seat 75 percent of their building's capacity and must space customers 6 feet apart from one another or use non-porous barriers between customers.

Outdoor event venues, which have been allowed to accommodate 50 percent of their capacity since the state entered Phase 3 of its recovery plan in October, will once again be limited to 25 percent capacity. Indoor venues will still be allowed to seat 50 percent of their capacity, but will now be capped at 100 people per event.

Private gatherings at indoor commercial venues, per the Governor's mandate, will now be capped at 25 people, as opposed to the 100-person limit imposed by Phase 3 guidelines. Outdoor venues can only seat private groups of up to 50, as opposed to 150 per previous guidelines.

Connecticut residents can now only host gatherings of 10 people, indoors or outdoors, at their residences. Phase 3 guidelines permitted groups of 25 in these scenarios.

Although graduation season has passed, any graduation ceremonies will now be limited to 50 percent capacity with a maximum of 100 people if they are held inside, with distanced seating and masks required. Religious gatherings held indoors will now be limited to 100, as opposed to 200, individuals.

New guidelines for previously unregulated events, including driving schools and county fairs, are outlined in "Phase 2.1" guidelines released by the state. More detailed guidelines for niche groups, like amusement parks, television media production, and zoos, are forthcoming.

