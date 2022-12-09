Community Rallies To Support Children After Milford Mother Killed By Ex-Boyfriend With Axe

The community is coming to the rescue of three Connecticut children who were left without parents when their mother was killed with an axe by an ex-boyfriend.

New Haven County resident Julie Minogue, age 40, of Milford, was found dead by police around 9 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 after dispatch received a 911 call from her 17-year-old son.

Minogue was allegedly killed by Litchfield County resident, Ewen Dewitt, age 42, of Roxbury, who was located in West Haven and taken into custody, said the Milford Police.

When Minogue was killed, she had both a restraining order and an order of protection against Dewitt, police said.

Since her death, Minogue's sister, Allison Barotti-Corcoran, has started a GoFundMe to help care for her three children, Nicholas, Shaun, and Luke.

"My beautiful younger sister Julie was horrifically murdered on December 6th," Barotti-Corcoran said. "She was a victim of domestic violence and had tried multiple times to keep her and her children safe."

Minogue's sister said she spent most of her parenting years as a single parent. She navigated working full-time and caring for her boys with "ease and love."

"Any support for these three amazing boys would be appreciated," Barotti-Corcoran said.

Nicholas is currently serving in the US Coast Guard, Shaun is a senior in high school, and Luke is an energetic 3-year-old, Barotti-Corcoran said.

The GoFundMe effort has a $100,000 goal. To date, some $70,000 has been raised.

To donate to the GoFundMe effort, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.