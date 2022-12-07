Update: Milford Woman Killed With Axe By Ex-Boyfriend, Police Say

A Connecticut woman was allegedly killed by an ex-boyfriend she had an order of protection and restraining order against after being attacked with an axe.

New Haven County resident Julie Minogue, age 40, of Milford, was found by police around 9 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 received a 911 call from her 17-year-old son.

According to Milford Police, the son told dispatchers that his other was being assaulted by a man inside their home at 76 Salem Walk.

The first arriving officers cleared the residence and discovered that the suspect had fled prior to their arrival, police said.

Minogue was found dead inside the home. "It is believed that the suspect used an axe during the attack, however, this will be officially determined by the medical examiner," police said.

Her younger child, age 3, was located in the home unharmed. Both children are currently in the care of family members, police said.

The suspect, Litchfield County resident, Ewen Dewitt, age 42, of Roxbury, was later located in West Haven and taken into custody.

DeWitt has been charged with the following:

Murder

Criminal violation of a standing criminal protective order

Criminal violation of a restraining order

Risk of injury to a child

Reckless endangerment

Dewitt was arraigned at the Connecticut Superior Court in Milford on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and is being held on a $5 million bond.

This investigation is ongoing.

Dewitt was previously arrested by Milford Police in November 2019 for assaulting the victim and a protective order was issued at that time by the court.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, the victim was granted a full no-contact restraining order against Dewitt following a complaint that the suspect sent her harassing text messages.

Minogue and the suspect were in a prior dating relationship.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.