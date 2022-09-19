'Best In Dough': Southbury Woman To Appear On Hulu's New Pizza Competition Show

A Connecticut woman will be among those competing for the top prize on Hulu’s new pizza competition show.

New Haven County’s Antoinette Capodicci, of Southbury, will appear on the first episode of “Best in Dough," according to the News-Times of Danbury.

The 10-episode series pits pizza-obsessed competitors from all walks of life against one another to duke it out for a grand prize of $10,000.

Capodicci’s episode, aptly titled “Nonnas,” sees three feisty Italian grandmothers armed with recipes from the old country, ready to show off their pizza making skills, according to Hulu.

“These grandmothers are here to prove once and for all, nonnas know best!" reads the episode's synopsis.

Growing up in the Benevento province of Italy, Capodicci - whose full name is Maria Antonietta Prozzo-Solla-Capodicci - would often help her grandmother in the kitchen, she told the web series Cooking with Nonna.

“Some of my best memories are with my Nonna Antonietta....especially since we lived together, as all Italian families did at the time!” she said on the website.

“I used to help nonna make homemade pasta, birthday cakes, cookies, Easter breads and pies, etc.”

“Best in Dough” is hosted by former “The Bachelorette” contestant Wells Adams and features chefs Deniele Uditi and Millie Peartree, comedian Eunji Kim, and baker Bryan Ford as judges.

Capodicci’s episode premieres Monday, Sept. 19, on Hulu.

