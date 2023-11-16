New Update: 29-Year-Old Man Gunned Down In Broad Daylight On New Haven Street Identified

Shaquille Chazz Pearson, of New Haven, was found around 4:50 p.m. in New Haven on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and East Pearl Street.

According to Sgt. Cherelle Carr of the New Haven Police, Pearson was walking when a vehicle drove down East Pearl Street towards Exchange Street.

A passenger from the vehicle began discharging a firearm that struck the victim, Carr said.

Police did not reveal if Pearson knew his attackers.

The vehicle was later recovered unoccupied in North Haven.

An active investigation is underway. Further details regarding the incident will be released as soon as they become available.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have information valuable to investigators to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

