29-Year-Old Man Gunned Down On New Haven Roadway In Broad Daylight

The incident occurred around 4:50 p.m. in New Haven on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and East Pearl Street.

According to Sgt. Cherelle Carr of the New Haven Police, officers responded to the area after receiving a report of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body, Carr said. A crime scene was immediately secured. Officers began to render aid until fire and EMS personnel arrived on the scene.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries, she added.

Shotspotter was not activated in the area mentioned, ballistic evidence was found on the scene.

Carr said it was reported that prior to the shooting, a vehicle drove down East Pearl Street towards Exchange Street. A passenger from the vehicle began discharging a firearm that struck the victim.

Officers canvassed the area for the described vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered unoccupied in North Haven and towed for processing.

An active investigation is underway.

The victim has not been identified by police.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information valuable to investigators to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

