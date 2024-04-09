New Haven Officer Injured By ATV, Police Say

The incident occurred in New Haven on Sunday, April 7, in the area of Ferry and Peck Streets.

According to Officer Christian Bruckhart of the New Haven Police, the officer was struck and his leg seriously injured while attempting to stop a group of ATVs illegally riding through the city.

The group fled the area after the officer was struck, police said.

The name of the injured officer was not released.

Anyone who can identify any of these individuals or who may have information regarding the incident is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

