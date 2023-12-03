New Haven Man Charged With Violating Protective Order, Assault In Milford

Dometrius Cox, of New Haven, was charged on Thursday, Nov. 30 in Milford.

Milford Police officers responded to a Boston Post Road business for a report of a breach of peace complaint after a victim said they had received numerous text messages from Cox who had come to the business looking for them.

While at the business, police said Cox approached the victim from behind, wrapping his arms around their neck, restricting them from moving. He then took their phone and attempted to flee.

The victim approached Cox’s vehicle to retrieve the phone, and Cox drove away, dragging the victim and causing injuries, police said.

The victim had an active protective order against Cox, which he had violated, police said.

Cox was apprehended a short time later and charged with:

Criminal violation of a protective order

Unlawful restraint

Assault

Breach of peace

Criminal mischief

He was held on a $2,5000 bond.

