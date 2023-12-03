Light Rain Fog/Mist 49°

New Haven Man Charged With Violating Protective Order, Assault In Milford

A 23-year-old Connecticut man is behind bars for allegedly violating a protective order by contacting the victim and assaulting them, even dragging them with his vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Kathy Reakes
Dometrius Cox, of New Haven, was charged on Thursday, Nov. 30 in Milford.

Milford Police officers responded to a Boston Post Road business for a report of a breach of peace complaint after a victim said they had received numerous text messages from Cox who had come to the business looking for them.

While at the business, police said Cox approached the victim from behind, wrapping his arms around their neck, restricting them from moving. He then took their phone and attempted to flee. 

The victim approached Cox’s vehicle to retrieve the phone, and Cox drove away, dragging the victim and causing injuries, police said. 

The victim had an active protective order against Cox, which he had violated, police said.

Cox was apprehended a short time later and charged with:

  • Criminal violation of a protective order
  • Unlawful restraint
  • Assault 
  • Breach of peace
  • Criminal mischief 

He was held on a $2,5000 bond.

