New Haven Infant Found Dead In Home Under 'Suspicious' Circumstances, Police Say

The incident took place in New Haven County around 12 p.m., Wednesday, June 28, when New Haven Police responded to a home on Farren Avenue.

According to Capt. Rose Dell, of the New Haven Police, when officers arrived on the scene they found the 10-month-old infant not breathing, and efforts to revive the child were unsuccessful.

The infant was immediately transported to the hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later, Dell said.

Dell said detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and the Bureau of Identification arrived on the scene to initiate an investigation into the "suspicious" death of the infant.

The cause of the infant's death is currently unknown, and an investigation and autopsy will be conducted in the coming days to determine the cause and manner of death, she added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

