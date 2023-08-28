New Haven Fire Lieutenant Charged With Sexual Assault, Police Say

New Haven County resident Keith Norfleet, age 33, of New Haven, an employee of the New Haven Fire Department, was charged on Friday, Aug. 25.

According to Capt. Rose Dell of the New Haven Police, Det. Samantha Romano through a thorough examination of statements and other evidence, identified Norfleet as the suspect in a sexual assault case involving a 32-year-old female victim.

The incident occurred while Norfleet was off duty. After the investigation was completed, an arrest warrant was obtained charging Norfleet with first-degree sexual assault, Dell said.

Following his arrest, Norfleeet was released on a $150,000 bond. He was arraigned in court on Monday, Aug. 28.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said that in light of the charges, Norfleet has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation and legal proceeding.

Details of the incident were not divulged by police.

"The New Haven Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community, and cases involving sexual assault are treated with the utmost seriousness and resolve in order to bring justice for the victims," Dell said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

