Milford Officer Attacked, Cruiser Damaged During Street Takeover Incident, Police Say

The incident took place in New Haven County in the parking lot of the Stop & Shop on Saturday, Dec. 9 in Milford.

Milford Police said an officer responding to the parking lot found it occupied by several vehicles and more than 100 people.

While on the scene, the officer entered the crowd to check on a small fire which was a result of fireworks and M-80s being set off.

During this check, the officer was surrounded and hit, punched, and had an unknown object thrown at his head, police said.

He suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. He was released from the hospital and is currently out of work while he receives proper care.

Fireworks and M-80s were also set off at the officer’s patrol vehicle. The vehicle was also hit and jumped on causing minor damage.

Milford Police are actively investigating the incident and anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to contact Master Sgt. Douglass Youd at 203-783-4728 or 203-878-6551.d

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.