Meriden ATV, Dirtbike Group Suspected Of Reckless Driving Nabbed, Police Say

The group has been causing problems over the past six to seven weeks in New Haven County in Meriden, said Lt. Darrin McKay of the Meriden Police.

The department began an investigation led by Officer Ethan Busa into what they say is the illegal operation of ATVs and illegal dirk bikes on the roadways, McKay said.

"These types of vehicles are routinely operated by individuals driving in an extremely reckless manner and these operators exhibit a total disregard for the safety of other vehicular traffic on the roadways," McKay said.

On the evening of Sunday, June 25, Busa and another officer were dispatched to the area of Broad Street and East Main Street for the report of a group of people operating ATVs and dirt bikes recklessly in this area.

As Busa was responding to the area, he spotted some 15 to 20 ATVs and dirt bikes in an area gas station parking lot just south of where the incident was reported, McKay said.

As Busa pulled into the lot, all of the operators fled except one who couldn't start his dirt bike. The man was taken into custody but managed to get away, police said.

While Busa was securing the dirt bike left behind the group returned and surrounded the officer, as he called for backup they left the area again.

Over the next several weeks, Busa conducted an extensive investigation seeking assistance from fellow officers, area businesses with surveillance cameras, and input from community members.

"Since many of the riders had masks on as they rode, Busa’s efforts are even more commendable, " McKay said.

Busa was able to apprehend and arrest four suspects. They are identified as:

Collin Santiago Ramos, age 28, hometown unknown

Jaime Velazquez-Santiago, age 25, hometown unknown

Justin Raymond Potts, age 28, hometown unknown

Josue Manuel Vega, age 36, hometown unknown

They each have been charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and other charges, McKay said.

The investigation also resulted in the seizure of two ATVs belonging to Ramos.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Haven and receive free news updates.