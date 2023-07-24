Man Falls 15 Feet From Hot Air Balloon At Guilford Fairgrounds, Police Say

The incident took place in New Haven County around 9:40 p.m., Sunday, July 23, in Guilford.

According to Guilford Police Chief Christopher Massey, officers responded to the Guilford Fairgrounds for a report of a person who had fallen from a hot air balloon. It was later learned that the man who had fallen was a volunteer for The Balloon Glow and Laser Show event.

An investigation indicates that the victim was a volunteer who was assisting passengers on and off a hot air balloon, the chief said.

"At one point, the balloon began to rise while the male was hanging onto the exterior of the balloon’s basket," Massay said. "It was reported that when the male fell, he was about 10 to 15 feet off of the ground."

The Guilford Fire Department transported the man to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

At last check, he is reported to be in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

