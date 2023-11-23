Man Dies In Overnight Thanksgiving Shooting At New Haven Nightclub

It happened in New Haven just before 1 a.m. Thursday in the area of Terminal 110 located at 240 Sargent Drive.

As patrons were exiting the establishment, officers reported hearing gunfire, New Haven Police said.

A short time later, an officer was approached by a man who reported he was shot.

Dispatch was informed of the situation, and the New Haven Fire Department and American Medical Response emergency units were summoned to the scene. A crime scene was identified and secured.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during the early morning hours. Neither his age nor identity have been released.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification responded to the scene to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and search for surveillance footage. Ballistic evidence was found on the scene.

Further details regarding the incident will be released as soon as they become available, according to police.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information valuable to investigators to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates

