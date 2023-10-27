Man Destroys $12K In Tequila At Milford Liquor Store: Police

It happened in New Haven County on Thursday, Oct. 26 just before 11 a.m. in city of Milford.

John Reynolds, age 56, of New Haven, walked into a Milford Total Wine and More, located at 230 Cherry Street, and asked staff about purchasing a large amount of Patrón tequila, which was locked in a case.

While he was waiting for staff to return, Reynolds started banging the Patrón case.

After breaking the glass, he took some of the bottles and placed them in his cart, while he smashed other ones on the ground.

It total, Reynolds caused $12,000 in damages between the case and the smashed tequila.

He was charged with breaching the peace and criminal mischief.

He is due to appear in court on Thursday, Nov. 23.

