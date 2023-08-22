Kitten Thieves Nabbed Following Milford Burglary: Police

On Saturday, Aug. 19 in New Haven County, Milford Police announced the arrests of Jeffrey Domeracki, age 36, of Milford, and Alexis Nagy, age 29 of Stratford, for burglarizing a local animal shelter.

Police initially responded to Milford Animal Control, located at 664 East Broadway, after the burglar alarm went off.

They found the back door window smashed and the door unlocked, with fresh blood around the shattered glass on the ground.

When an Animal Control Officer arrived, they noticed that a kitten had been taken from its kennel.

An investigation led police to Domeracki and Nagy, and the duo was located a short time later outside of Domeracki’s Milford home.

The kitten was recovered and returned to the shelter.

Domeracki and Nagy are each charged with:

Burglary, third-degree

Conspiracy/Burglary, third-degree;

Conspiracy/Criminal mischief, first-degree; and

Criminal mischief, first-degree.

Additionally, Domeracki was charged with possession of burglary tools.

